Tucker Carlson's Laugh Sparks The Joker Comparisons

In the wake of the guilty verdict against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the murder trial of George Floyd, Fox News host Tucker Carlson let out a curious laugh while speaking with former New York City corrections official Ed Gavin, The Independent reported.

The laugh drew significant degree of attention on social media, where many compared the host's cackle to the Batman villain The Joker.

"Tucker Carlson started laughing like the Joker, threw his own guest off the air, and then proceeded to spew conspiracy theories about his own high school yearbook, if you’re wondering how his night is going," tweeted Palmer Report.