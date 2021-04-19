Tucker Carlson Says Joe Biden Is Taking U.S. Toward War With Russia

Fox News host Tucker Carlson believes that President Joe Biden's administration is moving the United States toward war with Russia, Breitbart reported.
Carlson used Friday's edition of his eponymous show to note that Biden claimed Putin has no soul and believes that he's a murderer.
"This is a head of state who has like over a thousand nuclear weapons aimed at us. Why does our President talking about Russia this way?" Carlson asked.
"Well, it is obvious. Clearly, we are moving toward some kind of larger confrontation with Russia. Why are we doing that? And what would it look like?"