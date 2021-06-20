Tucker Carlson Uses Fear To Push Conspiracies, Professor Says

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is facing pushback for his claim that the FBI might have been involved in the Capitol riot on January 6.
As reported by Raw Story, Jennifer Merciaca, a professor and expert on political rhetoric, beleives that Carlson taps into the fear of his viewers to push conspiracy theories.
"If you can tap into people's emotions, you can get them to do what you want them to do. Media effect scholars talk about how fear appeals work through the television and cognitive scientists have actually explained that it's your body's physiology."