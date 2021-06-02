Tucker Carlson Appears To Almost Praise Segregation

Fox News host Tucker Carlson went viral yesterday for a segment on segregation in which he appeared to almost praise the practice.

"Way back then, before the revolution, pretty much everybody agreed that segregation was the worst thing this country ever did." he said, pausing before he said "worst" and appearing to almost say "best."

The apparent gaffe made the rounds on social media as users debated over whether the alleged slip-up was intentional.

"Did Tucker Carlson have to catch himself before accidentally saying segregation was the “best” thing this country ever did?" one user tweeted.

"Did he really catch himself from saying 'best'?" another tweeted.