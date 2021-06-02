Trending Stories
Tucker Carlson Appears To Almost Praise Segregation

Tucker Carlson stares off camera at Politicon.
Gettyimages | Chip Somodevilla
US Politics
Tyler MacDonald

Fox News host Tucker Carlson went viral yesterday for a segment on segregation in which he appeared to almost praise the practice.

"Way back then, before the revolution, pretty much everybody agreed that segregation was the worst thing this country ever did." he said, pausing before he said "worst" and appearing to almost say "best."

The apparent gaffe made the rounds on social media as users debated over whether the alleged slip-up was intentional.

"Did Tucker Carlson have to catch himself before accidentally saying segregation was the “best” thing this country ever did?" one user tweeted.

"Did he really catch himself from saying 'best'?" another tweeted.

Carlson Suggested Vaccine Requirements Could Lead To Modern Segregation

During his segment, Carlson argued that the vaccination requirements pushed amid the coronavirus pandemic could lead to a new kind of segregation based on medical status, HuffPost reported.

"Medical Jim Crow has come to America. If we still had water fountains, the unvaccinated would have separate ones.”

As The Inquisitr reported, Carlson previously argued against the use of vaccine passports and suggested that they would give credence to conspiracy theorists that suggest Bill Gates is using them to implant microchips into people.

Critics Took Aim At Carlson's Comparison

Tucker Carlson speaks at Politicon.
Gettyimages | Rich Polk

Carlson received some blowback for his comparison of vaccine requirements to the Jim Crow era, The Independent reported.

"Everyone of us should be angry that he is equating segregation based on skin color with defiance of public health measures ... There is zero equivalence. I just can’t with him," one user tweeted.

"Ah yes, because your choice not to get vaccinated is the same as being discriminated against because of the color of your skin.  Great argument,” another wrote, echoing the previous person.

 

Carlson Said Vaccine Requirements Are About 'Good And Evil'

Carlson also used his segment to claim that the push for vaccine requirements is about a broader battle between "good and evil," Fox News reported.

"It's about good and evil. It's about discovering who is a decent person, and who by contrast, deserves to be punished for sin. It's about finding out who has obeyed."

According to Carlson, the vaccine passport proposals could be the beginning of more concerning developments in the future, noting that there are many illnesses that are both dangerous and transmissible

The Government Will Reportedly Not Mandate Vaccinations

The government will allegedly not mandate vaccinations. However, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) underlined that states, local governments, or employers can require or mandate vaccinations depending on regional legislation.

Some have sounded the alarm on possible privacy concerns from vaccine passports, which would likely use certificates of certification via a smartphone app.

Others have suggested that companies like Google, which also face scrutiny for privacy concerns, could become entangled in the vaccine passport process — a claim the World Health Organization has denied.

