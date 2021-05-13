Donald Trump Supporters Spied On FBI To Discredit Critics, Report Says

A Thursday report from The New York Times claims that a group of Donald Trump supporters engaged in a campaign to spy on Federal Bureau of Investigation employees to discredit the then-president's enemies.

"The campaign included a planned sting operation against Mr. Trump’s national security adviser at the time, H.R. McMaster, and secret surveillance operations against F.B.I. employees, aimed at exposing anti-Trump sentiment in the bureau’s ranks," the publication reported.

Project Veritas allegedly headed the operations against the FBI from a Washington property.