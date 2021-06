Donald Trump Jr. took aim at the corporate media for its purported lack of coverage of leaked text messages that show Hunter Biden using the N-word, Breitbart reported.

"Try to imagine one of the Trump kids dropping the n-word. Real quote from Hunter: 'n***a you better not be charging me Hennessy rates,'" he tweeted on Tuesday.

Trump Jr.'s comment was a response to CNN's Brian Stelter, who previously slammed the businessman for his comment about making liberals cry