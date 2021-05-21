Donald Trump Administration Secretly Obtained CNN Reporter's Communications, Report Says

A Thursday report from CNN claims that Donald Trump's administration obtained the phone and email records of one of its reporters.

According to the publication, Trump's Department of Justice informed CNN Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr in May that it obtained both her email and phone records from June 1, 2017, to July 31, 2017.

"The letter listed phone numbers for Starr's Pentagon extension, the CNN Pentagon booth phone number and her home and cell phones, as well as Starr's work and personal email accounts," CNN claimed.