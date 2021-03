Attorney Seth Abramson on Friday claimed that former President Donald Trump conspired with the Bolsonaro family for the Capitol insurrection on January 6.

"Jair Bolsonaro—the so-called "Trump of the Tropics"—has killed hundreds of thousands with a COVID-19 denialism identical to Trump's," he tweeted.

"And his family appears to have conspired with Trump's in the insurrection."

Afterward, Abramson outlined the various pieces of evidence in support of his theory.