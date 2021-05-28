Ted Cruz Warns That Vaccine Passports Could Cause 'Government Overreach'

During an appearance on Fox & Friends on Friday, Sen. Ted Cruz warned of the repercussions of vaccine passports while introducing his bill to ban them.
As reported by Breitbart, the “No Vaccine Passports Act” would bar the government and employers from requiring vaccinations.
“Listen, I think vaccines are terrific. I’ve had the vaccine myself. I think it’s given us a lot of freedom, but I think there’s a real potential for government overreach, and I don’t believe anyone should be forced to take the vaccine."