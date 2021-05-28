Ted Cruz Warns That Vaccine Passports Could Cause 'Government Overreach'

As reported by Axios, Biden's administration is currently examining the possibility of using vaccine passports for international travel.

The revelation was made on Friday by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas during an appearance on ABC's Good Morning America.

"There’s an underlying point here, of course, which is everyone should get vaccinated," he said.

Afterward, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security clarified that there will be no federal vaccine mandate or federal vaccinations database.

“We’ve always said we’re looking at how we can ensure Americans traveling abroad have a quick and easy way to enter other countries," they said.