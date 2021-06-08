Ted Cruz Slams Joe Biden & Kamala Harris For Covering Up Border Crisis

Sen. Ted Cruz appeared on Fox News Channel's America's Newsroom on Tuesday and slammed President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for their refusal to visit the United States border amid the alleged crisis.
As reported by Breitbart, Cruz believes that the pair's absence is a reflection of their lack of a border strategy.
"There is a reason Kamala Harris doesn’t want to go to the border. There’s a reason Joe Biden doesn’t want to go to the border. Because they know that if they go, the reporters will follow them, the TV cameras will follow them. Their strategy is simple. It’s try to cover this up."