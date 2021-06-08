Trending Stories
Ted Cruz Slams Joe Biden & Kamala Harris For Covering Up Border Crisis

Ted Cruz speaks in the Senate.
Gettyimages | Pool
News & Politics
Tyler MacDonald

Sen. Ted Cruz appeared on Fox News Channel's America's Newsroom on Tuesday and slammed President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for their refusal to visit the United States border amid the alleged crisis.

As reported by Breitbart, Cruz believes that the pair's absence is a reflection of their lack of a border strategy.

"There is a reason Kamala Harris doesn’t want to go to the border. There’s a reason Joe Biden doesn’t want to go to the border. Because they know that if they go, the reporters will follow them, the TV cameras will follow them. Their strategy is simple. It’s try to cover this up."

Harris Defended Her Decision

Harris defended her decision to not visit the border, The Hill reported.

The vice president claimed that she and Biden would visit the border sometime in the future.

Harris continued to say she cares about the crisis at the border and underlined that she is focusing on Guatemala because she believes it's one of the "root causes" of the migration fueling the border crisis.

Harris argued that such underlying causes must be addressed if the border crisis is ever to be fixed

Harris Distanced Herself From The Situation

Kamala Harris smiles at an event.
Gettyimages | Mark Makela

As reported by CNN, Harris and her team have distanced themselves from the border crisis despite being asked by Biden to take charged of the issue.

The publication cited two White House officials who claimed that Harris and her team are focusing on Central America to address factors that drive migrants to America.

According to one of the officials, Harris' aides were sent into an apparent "panic" after Biden announced that Harris would be in charge of handling the influx of migrants at the border.

Biden Has Faced Blame For Border Crisis

Amid the border crisis, Biden has faced criticism from Republicans for his handling of the issue.

As reported by Fox News, Fox News contributor and former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan pointed to Biden's border policies as a cause for the surge in migrants seeking asylum in the United States.

"The president of Guatemala said Biden’s border policies will cause a surge. The president of Mexico has told them. They know what is causing the surge."

The remark comes after Biden ended Donald Trump's Migrant Protection Protocol (MPP) program, also known as the "Remain in Mexico" policy.

"The MPP program required certain aliens entering or seeking admission to the U.S. from Mexico — illegally or without proper documentation — to return to Mexico and wait outside of the U.S. for the duration of their immigration proceedings," The Hill reported.

 

Trump's Policy Faced Criticism

Trump's MPP policy received criticism for allegedly driving the kidnapping, rape, and murder of migrants.

According to The Intercept, the policy forced migrants to wait in high-crime Mexican border cities that the U.S. State Department deems unsafe for travel.

"The MPP, rather than protect migrants, puts them in grave danger," the outlet claimed.

According to a U.S. asylum officer who spoke to The Intercept anonymously, the MPP policy was a violation of international law that prohibits the American government from sending individuals to countries that would put them under threat of violence.

