New T. Rex Research Ruins 'Jurassic Park' Scenes

A new study on the Tyrannosaurus rex published Tuesday in the journal Royal Society Open Science finds that the ancient creature moved much slower than previously believed, CNN reported.

According to the research, the dinosaur moved under 3 miles per hour, which places it in similar territory as humans, who could allegedly keep up with the creature.

As noted by Cinema Blend, the findings ruin some scenes in the classic Steven Spielberg film, Jurassic Park. including one that showed Dr. Hammond clocking the T. rex at 32 miles per hour.