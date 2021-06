Biden snapped at Collins when she questioned him on Russian President Vladimir Putin after the pair's summit in Geneva, Switzerland.

Collins asked Biden why he was confident that Putin will change his ways.

"I’m not confident he’ll change his behavior," Biden responded.

"What the hell, what do you do all the time? When did I say I was confident."

Biden claimed that he suggested Putin would only change his behavior if the rest of the world "reacts" to Russia and undercuts their global standing.