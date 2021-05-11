Sean Hannity Threatens 'Ignorant A**hole' Jimmy Kimmel For Caitlyn Jenner Attack

Fox News host Sean Hannity used Monday's edition of his show to slam late-night host Jimmy Kimmel for his attack on Caitlyn Jenner, who is running for governor of California as a Republican, Breitbart reported.

“Jimmy, here’s my advice. Don’t talk about my show anymore. Bust since you did, let’s remind people, take a trip down memory lane,” he added. “You wanna talk about ignorant assholes? This is you dressed as Karl Malone."

Hannity also highlighted a bit from The Man Show when Kimmel had a cucumber in his pants.