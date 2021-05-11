Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Demi Rose Celebrates New Moon In Metallic Bikini

Celebrities

Olivia Culpo Enjoys Groceries Surprise In Skimpy Bikini

US Politics

Pro-Trump Lawyer Says Joe Biden Might Be Dead

Celebrities

Nicole Scherzinger Hits The Beach In A Stunning Swimsuit

Celebrities

Britney Spears' Cheetah Catsuit Comes With Strict Warning

Celebrities

Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In Beddazled Bikini In Latest Selfie

Sean Hannity Threatens 'Ignorant A**hole' Jimmy Kimmel For Caitlyn Jenner Attack

Sean Hannity at an event.
Gettyimages | Theo Wargo
US Politics
Tyler MacDonald

Fox News host Sean Hannity used Monday's edition of his show to slam late-night host Jimmy Kimmel for his attack on Caitlyn Jenner, who is running for governor of California as a Republican, Breitbart reported.

“Jimmy, here’s my advice. Don’t talk about my show anymore. Bust since you did, let’s remind people, take a trip down memory lane,” he added. “You wanna talk about ignorant assholes? This is you dressed as Karl Malone."

Hannity also highlighted a bit from The Man Show when Kimmel had a cucumber in his pants.

Kimmell Called Jenner An 'Ahole'

During an episode of his show last week, Kimmel mocked Jenner for her interview with Hannity about her bid for California's governor.

“Is it transphobic to call a trans person an ignorant a-hole?” he asked.

“Or does calling that trans person an ignorant a**hole — even though she happens to be a trans person — show that we don’t discriminate against ignorant a**holes, no matter their gender orientation? It’s a tough one. I don’t know. I guess we’ll let the Internet decide tomorrow.”

Jenner Outlined Her Plans For California On 'Hannity'

Jenner used her appearance on Hannity to outline her plans for California if she is elected governor, Fox News reported.

According to Jenner, she would tackle California's tax burden — the state has a 7.25 percent sales tax — by putting a hold on all taxes.

"They have stuff on the books right now that they want to tax people for leaving for the next 10 years."

Jenner also took aim at the length of the state's regulations, which she suggested are excessively long.

Hannity & Kimmel Have Clashed Before

Jimmy Kimmel at an event.
Gettyimages | Emma McIntyre

Hannity and Kimmel have traded barbs before. As reported by Vanity Fair, Hannity took aim at Kimmel in 2018 for mocking Melania Trump's accent.

Per The Inquisitr reported, Hannity demanded that Kimmel apologize for his comments.

Hannity notably defended Donald Trump's mocking of a disabled reporter. The infamous moment of Trump's 2016 presidential campaign saw the real estate mogul exaggerate reporter Serge Kovaleski's arm motions.  Kovaleski suffers from arthrogryposis, which limits motion due to joint stiffness

Eventually, the pair made a truce, and Hannity invited Kimmel on his show. Nevertheless, the meeting never took place.

Hannity Frequently Slammed Michelle Obama & Her Children

Hannity faced scrutiny for his remarks on Michelle Obama and her children.

As The Inquisitr reported, the remarks resurfaced after Hannity took issue with Kimmel's mocking of Melania Trump.

Hannity notably took aim at Obama's eating habits, clothing, and her healthy eating initiatives.

At one point, Hannity claimed that Obama's campaign speech "tone" was "angry" and "bitter," per Media Matters for America.

"It seems her view of the United States is one of despair and hopelessness," he later said of the former first lady's campaign speeches.

Latest Headlines

Sean Hannity Threatens 'Ignorant A**hole' Jimmy Kimmel For Caitlyn Jenner Attack

May 11, 2021

Sommer Ray Handles Slithering Snake In Matching Bikini

May 11, 2021

Nicole Scherzinger Hits The Beach In A Stunning Swimsuit

May 11, 2021

Olivia Culpo Enjoys Groceries Surprise In Skimpy Bikini

May 11, 2021

Spoilers For Tuesday's 'General Hospital': Finn's Desperate And Jason's Warning Britt

May 11, 2021

Gymnast Aly Raisman's Got Milk With Grocery Store Squat

May 11, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.