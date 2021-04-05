Trending Stories
Rudy Giuliani Ridiculed By John Oliver For Lil Nas X Video Analysis

Rudy Giuliani staring off camera.
Gettyimages | Drew Angerer
News & Politics
Tyler MacDonald

Last Week Tonight host John Oliver ridiculed Rudy Giuliani on Sunday for his analysis of Lil Nas X's controversial music video, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," Raw Story reported.

The video became a lightning rod for controversy for its depiction of Satan, drawing and dividing viewers on its appropriateness for its young audience.

The piece depicts Lil Nas X entering hell via a stripper pole and then giving Satan a lap dance. But to Oliver's delight, Giuliani seemed to attempt to summarize the video in the most G-rated manner possible.

 

 

Giuliani Gave A G-Rated Analysis Of The Video

Despite its contentious nature, Giuliani appeared to avoid making any explicit statements about the video.

"It begins with, uh, this, whatever it is, this guy, uh, Lil Nas being seduced by the devil in the form of a snake," he said.

"Then he engages in, uh, this ridiculous, uh, really, rather ugly dance with, uh, Satan. And it's a sexual dance. I don't know how much of it I should describe. Except you've got to get it. It's, um, he, um, lap dances, him."

Oliver Suggested That Giuliani Was Faking His Surprise

John Oliver on his television show.
Gettyimages | Frederick M. Brown

After Giuliani's analysis, Oliver poked fun of the lawyer's remarks.

"Don't give us that surprised face," he said. "You can't pretend to be a total stranger to lap dances in the same Oscar season that you're nominated for 'Best Junk Adjustment' while laying down on a stranger's bed."

Oliver was referring to Giuliani's compromising scene in Sacha Baron Cohen’s follow-up film to his wildly influential Borat, per The Guardian.

In the scene, Giuliani appears to reach into his trousers while with an actor posing as a television journalist, whose character is revealed to be 15. 

Donald Trump's former lawyer defended himself by claiming that he was adjusting his microphone.

The Music Video Has Been The Center Of Controversy

Lil Nas X's music video found itself at the center of a firestorm of controversy. As reported by Vulture, the song's message encourages LGBTQ youth to overcome the shame they currently face within Christian communities. 

Nevertheless, critics were taken aback by the content of the video and suggested it was not appropriate for the rapper's young fanbase.

Many equated the video with Satanism — an accusation that was only amplified by the coinciding release of Lil Nas X's Satan shoes, which were also a lightning rod for debate.

Giuliani Could Be Charged With Racketeering

Giuliani is no stranger to controversy. As The Inquisitr reported, Trump's personal lawyer could face racketeering charges linked to an investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis, who is examining interference in the 2020 election.

As underlined by Willis, the racketeering charges could be pinned on any "legal entity" used to conduct illegal acts, which could apply to the pressure Giuliani allegedly applied to Georgia officials in his battle to overturn the 2020 election on behalf of Trump.

Giuliani was notably reported to have told the Georgia State Senate committee that evidence supported the thus far unproven theory that the 2020 election was rigged.

