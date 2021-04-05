Rudy Giuliani Ridiculed By John Oliver For Lil Nas X Video Analysis

Last Week Tonight host John Oliver ridiculed Rudy Giuliani on Sunday for his analysis of Lil Nas X's controversial music video, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," Raw Story reported.

The video became a lightning rod for controversy for its depiction of Satan, drawing and dividing viewers on its appropriateness for its young audience.

The piece depicts Lil Nas X entering hell via a stripper pole and then giving Satan a lap dance. But to Oliver's delight, Giuliani seemed to attempt to summarize the video in the most G-rated manner possible.