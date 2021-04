Longtime Republican operative Roger Stone recently came to the defense of Rep. Matt Gaetz, who is currently under federal investigation for possible sex trafficking of a 17-year-old girl, The Sun-Sentinel reported.

“The ‘leaked’ smear on Congressman Matt Gaetz is an extortion play and an effort to destroy the up and coming conservative leader who has the balls to call the left out,” he wrote on social media network Parler.

Stone also slammed The New York Times for its piece on the probe.