During his time in the White House, Trump was a prolific fundraiser for the Republican Party.

As reported by The Washington Post, the Republican National Committee raked in $890 million in 2020 — a significant leap from the $343 million raised amid Trump's 2016 campaign.

Elsewhere, the former head of state also raised large amounts for the National Republican Congressional Committee and National Republican Senatorial Committee, which also saw significant leaps in fundraising from 2016 to 2020.

"Many of the party committee appeals continue to feature Trump, even after he has left office," The Washington Post noted.