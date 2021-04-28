Reporter Travis Waldron used a recent HuffPost piece to warn that some members of the Republican Party are getting close to achieving its purported goal of rewriting the U.S. Constitution.

Waldron underlined that various conservative groups — including the Convention of States Project and the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) — have convinced lawmakers in 15 states out of the required 34 to pass resolutions in support of a new constitutional convention.

Per the Center for Media and Democracy, the newly proposed resolutions this year span 24 states, which Waldron noted would trigger Article V of the Constitution and set a convention in motion.