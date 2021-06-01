Trending Stories
US Politics

Donald Trump Says He Will Be 'Reinstated' In August, Report Says

Celebrities

Ayesha Curry Embraces Stretch Marks In Mexico Vacation Snaps

TV

Marc Van Beers, Aurore Martin: Diabolical Belgian Honeymoon Killers In Life Insurance Money Scam Subject Of 'The Perfect Murder' On Investigation Discovery

Movies

'The Conjuring 2': Watching It Can Haunt Your House Or Even Kill You

Celebrities

Kylie Jenner Debuts Bandana Top In Stylish Denim Extravaganza

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Now Available In Ice-Cream Form!

Republicans Have Discovered Joe Biden's 'Superpower,' Columnist Says

Joe Biden speaks at an event.
Gettyimages | Alex Wong
US Politics
Tyler MacDonald

In a Tuesday piece for New York Magazine's Intelligencer, columnist Gabriel Debenedetti argued that Republicans have discovered President Joe Biden's "political superpower."

According to Debenedetti, Biden's unique power is his ability to remain unscathed by political attacks and criticism.

"He’s not quite Teflon Joe, but more than four months into his administration, Biden is shaping up to be the first president to escape serious vilification from his opponents in at least 30 years."

According to the writer, Republicans are struggling to create a post-Donald Trump message for the party outside of the narrative of the stolen election.

Republicans Are Moving Focus From Biden

Debenedetti used his piece to argue that Republicans are shifting their focus from Biden amid his alleged resilience in the face of attacks.

The columnist pointed to the GOP's recent fundraising emails and suggested that they have lost focus on their "main character."

"By last count, I’ve now received 20 in a row in the past few hours — from national party committees, state parties, local candidates, PACs, super PACs, scam PACs, think tanks — that have nothing specific at all to say about Joe Biden," he claimed.

Biden's Image Might Help Him

Joe Biden in front of an American flag.
Gettyimages | Pool

Geoff Garin, a Democratic pollster who conducts research for Democratic super-PAC Priorities USA — which backed Biden in the 2020 election — claimed that Republicans often try to paint Democratic presidents to be out of touch with working people.

"It is hard to do that with Biden. He is ‘middle-class Joe’ and a good family man, and for most voters he is ‘one of us’ instead of ‘one of them.'"

Others, like Fox News host Tucker Carlson, have argued that Biden's hidden agenda is one that supports the elites of America.

Biden Is Inoffensive To Many

According to Whit Ayres, a veteran Republican pollster, Biden is viewed as fairly inoffensive to many conservative voters.

"You can’t create something out of nothing, and [Biden] hasn’t given any sustenance or support to the idea that he is some kind of senile old man or some far-left-wing socialist,” he said.

Ayres argued that the best criticism to level at a political opponent is one that is true, and contended that false criticism won't resonate with the majority of voters.

Many, like former Vice President Mike Pence, have attempted to paint Biden as a socialist.

Media Is Accused Of Bias Against Biden

The media has long been accused of going soft on Biden.

According to The Heritage Foundation, evidence continues to support the notion that the mainstream media apparatus is biased in favor of Biden.

The conservative think tank pointed to the Washington Post's norotious correction to its false reporting of the call between Trump and a Georgia official that initially contained fake quotes that painted the real estate mogul in a negative light.

Candidates like Sen. Bernie Sanders have also been reported to receive unfair coverage compared to Biden, as The Inquisitr reported.

Latest Headlines

Republicans Have Discovered Joe Biden's 'Superpower,' Columnist Says

June 1, 2021

Kim Kardashian Models Tight Leggings And Shows Her Messy Suitcase

June 1, 2021

Kylie Jenner Debuts Bandana Top In Stylish Denim Extravaganza

June 1, 2021

Miley Cyrus Now Available In Ice-Cream Form!

June 1, 2021

Almost Half Of Americans Believe Coronavirus Is Manmade, Report Says

June 1, 2021

Iggy Azalea Announces 'Secret' Business Venture In Fluffy Bathrobe

June 1, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.