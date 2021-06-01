Republicans Have Discovered Joe Biden's 'Superpower,' Columnist Says

In a Tuesday piece for New York Magazine's Intelligencer, columnist Gabriel Debenedetti argued that Republicans have discovered President Joe Biden's "political superpower."

According to Debenedetti, Biden's unique power is his ability to remain unscathed by political attacks and criticism.

"He’s not quite Teflon Joe, but more than four months into his administration, Biden is shaping up to be the first president to escape serious vilification from his opponents in at least 30 years."

According to the writer, Republicans are struggling to create a post-Donald Trump message for the party outside of the narrative of the stolen election.