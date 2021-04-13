Prince Philip Had A Secret Plan To Bypass The Queen, Report Says

The late Prince Philip at one point allegedly had a secret plan to bypass his wife, Queen Elizabeth II.

According to The Daily Express, Philip tried to bypass the Queen in a top-secret meeting in which he attempted to thrust himself into an independent role within the Commonwealth, which would likely have been achieved outside of the Queen's purview.

The outlet claimed that Philip's plan involved the creation of a "Commonwealth Bilderberg Group." Notably, the Bilderberg Group was created in 1954 to open channels of communication between Europe and North America to prevent another world war.