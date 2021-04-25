Whistleblower Says Pentagon 'Acknowledged The Reality' Of UFOs

Whistleblower Luis Elizondo, the former head of the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program that operated in the Pentagon’s C Ring, claims that the Department of Defense headquarters is preparing to reveal what it knows about UFOs, The New York Post reported.

“I think the government has acknowledged the reality of UAP,” he told the publication.

His comment was referring to the forthcoming report that Pentagon and spy agencies are mandated to report about “unidentified aerial phenomena,” per former President Donald Trump’s $2.3 trillion 2021 appropriation bill.