Trending Stories
Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Needs Opinions In Painted-On Bodysuit

Celebrities

Ariel Winter Flaunts Vaccinated Curves In Plunging Ribbed Top

Celebrities

Denise Austin's Daughter, Katie, Wears Her Mom's 20-Year-Old Leotard Ahead Of 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Photoshoot 

News

Whistleblower Says Pentagon 'Acknowledged The Reality' Of UFOs

News

If You See Purple Fences, There's A Serious Meaning Behind It And You Should Be Aware

Movies

'The Conjuring 2': Watching It Can Haunt Your House Or Even Kill You

Whistleblower Says Pentagon 'Acknowledged The Reality' Of UFOs

A UFO model.
Gettyimages | Keystone
News
Tyler MacDonald

Whistleblower Luis Elizondo, the former head of the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program that operated in the Pentagon’s C Ring, claims that the Department of Defense headquarters is preparing to reveal what it knows about UFOs, The New York Post reported.

“I think the government has acknowledged the reality of UAP,” he told the publication.

His comment was referring to the forthcoming report that Pentagon and spy agencies are mandated to report about “unidentified aerial phenomena,” per former President Donald Trump’s $2.3 trillion 2021 appropriation bill.

Elizondo Believes The Report Will Finally Address UFOs

Although Elizondo signed what he called a "lifelong" NDA after leaving the Pentagon in 2017, he didn't hesitate to reveal his confidence in the information that will be included in the upcoming report.

"I think they all want answers and I think they are all willing to ask the hard questions," he said.

According to Elizondo, the U.S. government officials did not want to make the information public for fear that it would undermine their public image.

“They felt that it made them look inept. They felt in some cases that it challenged their philosophical and theological belief systems … They just couldn’t process it.”

Elizondo Said UFOs Have Indescribable Capabilities

An alien balloon.
Gettyimages | Joe Raedle

During his time at the Pentagon, Elizondo claims to have learned a great deal about UFOs. He said that some of the vessels can travel at 11,000 miles per hour and can turn "instantly — something that the most advanced human jets are not capable of.

Elsewhere, Elizondo said that some vessels can fly anywhere from 50-feet to 80,000 feet above the surface of the Earth without any shift in their performance. He also said they can travel underwater at the same level of execution.

UFOs Allegedly Look Nothing Like Human-Designed Aircraft

With all of their purportedly amazing capabilities, Elizondo said that UFOs have none of the standard features of human-designed aircraft.

“[These] things have no wings, no cockpits, no control surfaces, no rivets in the skin, no obvious signs of propulsion — and somehow they are able to defy the natural effects of Earth’s gravity. How is that possible?”

According to Elizondo, there appears to be a connection between UFO activity and American nuclear technology. He suggested that the vehicles have an interest in such research, echoing former Democratic Sen. Harry Reid.

Pentagon Recently Confirmed A 2019 UFO Sighting

The Pentagon recently confirmed a UFO sighting from 2019.

As reported by WXII 12, Pentagon spokeswoman Sue Gough said that the leaked media from the U.S. Navy showing triangular objects moving through the clouds was indeed labeled a UAP by the Department of Defense.

According to Gough, the Pentagon typically avoids commenting on information that could be beneficial to its "potential adversaries" in order to "maintain operations security." 

Gough also confirmed that the recently established Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force was examining such incidents.

Latest Headlines

Whistleblower Says Pentagon 'Acknowledged The Reality' Of UFOs

April 25, 2021

Denise Austin's Daughter, Katie, Wears Her Mom's 20-Year-Old Leotard Ahead Of 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Photoshoot 

April 25, 2021

Conor McGregor Buys Dublin Pub Where He Once Sucker-Punched Old Man

April 25, 2021

Wrestling News & Notes: Adam Cole, Darby Allin & More

April 25, 2021

NBA Rumors: Spencer Dinwiddie Could Sign With Chicago Bulls In 2021 Free Agency

April 25, 2021

NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Form 'Big Three' Of Karl-Anthony Towns, Zion Williamson & Brandon Ingram In New Orleans

April 25, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.