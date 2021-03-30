Mike Pence's Potential 2024 Run Could Be Ruined By Donald Trump, Pollster Says

As former Vice President Mike Pence prepares for a possible 2024 presidential run, speculation swirls around the possibility that Donald Trump could ruin his prospects.

As reported by Yahoo News, longtime Republican pollster Whit Ayres touched on the possibility.

“In many ways I think his future’s in Trump’s hands,” he said.

According to Ayres, Pence is "toast" if Trump continues to blame Pence for his electoral defeat to Joe Biden.

Conversely, the pollster suggested Pence has a chance if Trump praises him for his loyalty throughout his term in the White House.