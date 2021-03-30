Trending Stories
Mike Pence's Potential 2024 Run Could Be Ruined By Donald Trump, Pollster Says

Donald Trump and Mike Pence at a press conference.
Gettyimages | Tasos Katopodis
News & Politics
Tyler MacDonald

As former Vice President Mike Pence prepares for a possible 2024 presidential run,  speculation swirls around the possibility that Donald Trump could ruin his prospects.

As reported by Yahoo News, longtime Republican pollster Whit Ayres touched on the possibility.

“In many ways I think his future’s in Trump’s hands,” he said.

According to Ayres, Pence is "toast" if Trump continues to blame Pence for his electoral defeat to Joe Biden.

Conversely, the pollster suggested Pence has a chance if Trump praises him for his loyalty throughout his term in the White House.

Pence Is Trying To Suggest He & Trump Have Resolved Their Issues

As noted byYahoo News, Pence is using his public appearances to suggest that he and Trump have resolved their issues.

According to aides from Pence and Trump, the pair have spoken on multiple occasions since they left the White House.

Rep. Mike Johnson,  who attended a conservative Republican Study Committee meeting where the pair spoke, acknowledged the duo's tumultuous final days in office but suggested that it was water under the bridge.

“He [Pence] was very complementary of President Trump and he told us that he and President Trump had been talking and reminiscing about the great accomplishments of the administration and all of that."

Pence's Allies Believe He Is A Natural Heir To Trump's Legacy

Donald Trump watches Mike Pence as he speaks.
Gettyimages | Win McNamee

Given Pence's time with Trump in the White House, his allies believe that he is a natural heir to the real estate mogul's legacy. In particular, they believe that Pence will be able to recapture the loyalty of the suburban voters that Trump lost throughout his time in office.

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, who is a longtime friend of Pence's, noted that the former vice president has a much different "persona" and "tone" than Trump. Nevertheless, he expressed confidence in Pence's ability to tap into the same concerns as his former superior.

Pence Took Fire For Acknowledging Joe Biden's Victory

Pence, who was tasked with overseeing the certification of Joe Biden's Electoral College victory, took fire for his perceived betrayal of Trump.

During the Capitol riot on January 6, protesters were notably chanting "Hang Mike Pence," and Trump directed anger at his second-in-command amid the chaos.

Pence Is Allegedly Understanding Of Trump's Anger

Despite facing threats on his life, Pence is allegedly understanding of Trump's anger toward him.

As reported by The Washington Post, Pence had no plans to speak out against Trump following their public clash and has yet to do so.

He is still operating from a playbook of obsequiousness that has become second nature—never airing grievances publicly, and delivering his often rose-colored counsel to Trump only in private, one-on-one settings.

The publication also said Pence did not "share the animus or fury" toward Trump that some of his aides did.

