The book also touches on McConnell's nickname, "Moscow Mitch," and Pelosi's use of the term, which she admitted she uses to get under his skin.

As noted by The Hill, McConnell received the name in 2019 after opposition to Democratic efforts to bolster U.S. election infrastructure. The push came in the wake of reports concluding that the Kremlin interfered in the 2016 presidential election that put Donald Trump in power.

Per The Hill, McConnell has slammed the nickname as an attempt to "smear" him.