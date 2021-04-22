OJ Simpson Slams LeBron James Over Ohio Police Officer Tweet

OJ Simpson on Thursday slammed NBA star LeBron James' tweet that took aim at Ohio police officer Nicholas Reardon, who shot 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant dead, Fox News reported.

Although James later deleted the tweet, Simpson suggested that the basketball player should have waited before sending out such an inflammatory remark.

"It’s a war that must be fought but sometimes you need to take your time and be a little more patient before you comment on some of these bad incidents that are happening with police departments," he said in a video posted on Twitter.