Former Barack Obama Adviser Arrested For Allegedly Stealing From Schools

A former adviser under Barack Obama's administration was arrested for allegedly stealing money from charter schools, Breitbart reported.

Seth Andrew, who helped found Democracy Prep Public Schools, is accused of using his position to steal money from the educations institutions in the network.

“As alleged, Seth Andrew abused his position as a founder of a charter school network to steal from the very same schools he helped create,” said U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss.

Strauss said that Andrew stole money from schools and used the payday to save money on a mortgage for a multimillion-dollar Manhattan apartment.