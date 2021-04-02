Mitch McConnell Slammed In Wake Of Capitol Attack For Downplaying Danger To Building

As underlined by Vox's Aaron Rupar and CNBC's Carl Quintanilla, McConnell previously downplayed the threat he believed the Capitol faced after the first attack on January 6.

"I just checked earlier this morning. There are no serious threats against the Capitol. I think we're way overreacting to the current need," McConnell said over two months after the Capitol riots, per CNN.

McConnel's comments came as National Guard troops continued to patrol the grounds at the time amid fears of a second attack on the historic American building.

Elsewhere, social media users also took aim at McConnell.