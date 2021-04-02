Mitch McConnell Slammed In Wake Of Capitol Attack For Downplaying Danger To Building

In the wake of the April 2 attack on the U.S. Capitol that CNN claimed lead to the death of a police officer and the suspect, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell released a statement on Twitter.
"Praying for the United States Capitol Police officers who were attacked at the Capitol. We are still learning what’s taken place. Grateful to all the USCP and first responders who are on the scene."
McConnell's comments drew a backlash as some highlighted his past comments on the potential danger to the Capitol.