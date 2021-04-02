Trending Stories
Mitch McConnell Slammed In Wake Of Capitol Attack For Downplaying Danger To Building

Mitch McConnell stares off camera.
Gettyimages | Samuel Corum
News & Politics
Tyler MacDonald

In the wake of the April 2 attack on the U.S. Capitol that CNN claimed lead to the death of a police officer and the suspect, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell released a statement on Twitter.

"Praying for the United States Capitol Police officers who were attacked at the Capitol. We are still learning what’s taken place. Grateful to all the USCP and first responders who are on the scene."

McConnell's comments drew a backlash as some highlighted his past comments on the potential danger to the Capitol.

McConnell Previously Downplayed Threats To The Capitol

As underlined by Vox's Aaron Rupar and CNBC's Carl Quintanilla, McConnell previously downplayed the threat he believed the Capitol faced after the first attack on January 6.

"I just checked earlier this morning. There are no serious threats against the Capitol. I think we're way overreacting to the current need," McConnell said over two months after the Capitol riots, per CNN.

McConnel's comments came as National Guard troops continued to patrol the grounds at the time amid fears of a second attack on the historic American building.

Elsewhere, social media users also took aim at McConnell.

The Investigation Into The Attack Is Ongoing

National Guard heading to the U.S. Capitol.
Gettyimages | Tasos Katopodis

The investigation into Friday's attacks is still ongoing, CNN reported. According to D.C. Metropolitan Police, no evidence exists to suggest an ongoing threat to the Capitol. In addition, police said the attack does not appear to be linked to terrorism.

The attack took place on Friday afternoon when a driver rammed his vehicle into a Constitution Avenue barricade. The suspect allegedly exited the vehicle with a knife, after which he was shot by police officers.

Three officers were injured in the attack and taken to the hospital, where one allegedly died.

The Capitol Is Currently On Lockdown

According to The New York Times, the Capitol is currently on lockdown following the deadly attack.

The area went into lockdown at approximately 1 p.m. after police instructed staff to stay inside and avoid windows and doors. Individuals outside were urged to "seek cover" due to an "external security threat."

The threat was allegedly naturalized at 2:30 p.m., per the Capitol Police. At this point, people were allowed to move freely in the building, but no one was allowed to enter or exit.

McConnell Was Accused Of Being Complicit In The Capitol Riot

McConnell previously faced scrutiny for being complicit in the Capitol riot. Although the politician placed the blame on former President Donald Trump, Business Insider claimed that he was responsible for the attack as well.

The publication noted that McConnell was one of the Republican lawmakers that remained silent on Joe Biden's electoral victory amid Trump's attacks on the integrity of the election, which culminated in the Capitol riot.

"McConnell was one of them. He remained silent about the election outcome, instead opting to point out that the president had the right to pursue legal challenges."

