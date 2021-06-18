Mike Pence Heckled As A 'Traitor' At Conference

Former Vice President Mike Pence is having a tough time returning to Republican Party politics after his public clash with Donald Trump on the issue of 2020 election interference.

As reported by Raw Story, Pence appeared at the Faith and Freedom Coalition conference on Friday and was heckled by several people who appeared to be chanting "traitor."

The hecklers were eventually escorted out of the event, according to Tampa Bay Times political editor Steve Contorno.

Nevertheless, the incident spotlights the divide in the current GOP.