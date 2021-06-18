Trending Stories
Basketball

Proposed Blockbuster Would Feature Christian Wood, Bradley Beal & Russell Westbrook Creating 'Superteam' In Washington

Basketball

Domantas Sabonis Could Form 'Superteam' With Damian Lillard & CJ McCollum In Portland

Celebrities

Alexandra Daddario Recreates JLo & Ben Affleck Moment With Flannel Shirt

Movies

'The Conjuring 2': Watching It Can Haunt Your House Or Even Kill You

Health

Chicken Smoothies: Build Muscles Like Zac Efron By Drinking Blended Lean Meats [Video]

US Politics

Hunter Biden Used Ethnic Slur As Cousin Offered Him Women, Text Messages Show

Mike Pence Heckled As A 'Traitor' At Conference

Mike Pence speaks at an event.
Gettyimages | Drew Angerer
US Politics
Tyler MacDonald

Former Vice President Mike Pence is having a tough time returning to Republican Party politics after his public clash with Donald Trump on the issue of 2020 election interference.

As reported by Raw Story, Pence appeared at the Faith and Freedom Coalition conference on Friday and was heckled by several people who appeared to be chanting "traitor."

The hecklers were eventually escorted out of the event, according to Tampa Bay Times political editor Steve Contorno.

Nevertheless, the incident spotlights the divide in the current GOP.

Trump Pressured Pence To Prevent Joe Biden's Victory

Trump infamously pressured Pence to refuse to certify President Joe Biden's Electoral College victory. 

Although Pence oversaw the ratification, Business Insider noted that he did not have the authority to stop the process.

Despite Pence's lack of authority, Trump continues to claim that his former second-in-command could have stopped Biden.

"It's too bad Mike Pence didn't go back, because you would have had a much different result had Mike Pence gone — he could have said, 'I'm sorry, but this was not approved by the state legislature, and according to the Constitution, it had to be," he said in March.

Trump Supporters Chanted 'Hang Mike Pence'

Person holding an American flag.
Gettyimages | Samuel Corum

During the January 6 storming of the U.S. capitol, supporters of Trump chanted "hang Mike Pence!"

As The Inquisitr reported, Jim Bourg, the pictures editor for Reuters who was inside the building during the riot, said that some rioters were looking for Pence and wanted to hang him from a tree.

Per Business Insider, Trump allegedly knew Pence was in danger when he tweeted an attack on his vice president amid the siege on the Capitol.

 "Mike Pence didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution," Trump tweeted.

Pence Addressed The Conflict

Pence has addressed the disagreement between him and Trump on the 2020 election.

As reported by The Guardian, Pence spoke about the Capitol riot during a speech at a Republican dinner in New Hampshire.

“You know, President Trump and I have spoken many times since we left office. And I don’t know if we’ll ever see eye to eye on that day.”

The outlet noted that Pence's comments came amid speculation that he is considering a play for the White House in 2024.

Pence Might Have Ruined His 2024 Chances

According to CNN's Chris Cillizza, Pence's comments at the dinner might have doomed his chances of a 2024 presidential bid.

The commentator noted that Pence appeared to be intentionally placing himself into the same category as Republican lawmakers like Liz Cheney and others who speak the truth about the January 6 riot.

"Which is a very interesting gambit given that there is, to date, zero evidence that Republicans who break with Trump on January 6 have any sort of political future within the Party," Cillizza noted.

Latest Headlines

Mike Pence Heckled As A 'Traitor' At Conference

June 18, 2021

Friday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Chase's Ready To Wed Willow As Finn Scrambles

June 18, 2021

Alexandra Daddario Recreates JLo & Ben Affleck Moment With Flannel Shirt

June 18, 2021

Proposed Blockbuster Would Feature Christian Wood, Bradley Beal & Russell Westbrook Creating 'Superteam' In Washington

June 18, 2021

Celtics Agree To Trade Kemba Walker & Draft Picks To OKC Thunder For Al Horford

June 18, 2021

Tom Brady Praises Gisele Bundchen After Saving Baby Hummingbird With Broken Wing

June 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.