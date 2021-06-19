Mike Pence Praised Official For Confronting Donald Trump, Report Says

A new report from Business Insider claims that former Vice President Mike Pence quietly praised an adviser to Donald Trump for standing up to the former president.

Former Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn allegedly confronted Trump about his response to the 2017 "Unite the Right" white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The remarks were spotlighted in an excerpt from the book Frankly We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Donald Trump Lost, which was recently published in Politico Magazine.