Mike Pence Defends Role In 'Dark Day' At Capitol

During an appearance at the Reagan Library in Southern California as part of "The Time For Choosing” series, former Vice President Mike Pence defended his role in the certification of President Joe Biden's Electoral College victory on January 6, Breitbart reported.
“Now there are those in our party who believe that in my position as presiding officer over the joint session, that I possess the authority to reject or return electoral votes certified by the states. But the Constitution provides the vice president with no such authority before the joint session of Congress."