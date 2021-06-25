Mike Pence Defends Role In 'Dark Day' At Capitol

Despite supporters of Donald Trump claiming that the 2020 election was rigged against the real estate mogul, Pence took a different tune.

"And the truth is, there is almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American President. The Presidency belongs to the American people, and the American people alone,” he said.

Pence continued to say he is "proud" that Congress was reconvened to certify Biden's victory under the U.S. Constitution and the law of the country.