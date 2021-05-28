Michael Cohen Says Trump Probe Indictments Are Coming Within 60 Days

Disbarred lawyer Michael Cohen, who was Donald Trump's personal attorney, believes that indictments in the probe of the real estate mogul and his allies are coming within 60 days, Raw Story reported.
Cohen made the prediction during an interview with The Raw Story Podcast.
"I really do believe like within the next 30 to 60 days, you're going to start seeing some of the -- we'll call them low hanging fruit -- indictments, you know, like Barry Weisselberg [Manager of Trump's Central Park Wollman Rink] and Allen Weisselberg [CFO of the Trump organization]."