Michael Cohen Says Trump Probe Indictments Are Coming Within 60 Days

As for Trump himself, Cohen previously predicted that he will be indicted before the end of the summer.

"Now that you see the New York District Attorney and the Attorney General's offices working in concert, I do believe that indictments will be issued shortly, and definitely before summer's end," he said during an interview with New York Daily News.

Trump is currently facing possible indictment linked to investigations headed by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. and New York Attorney General Letitia James.