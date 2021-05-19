Michael Cohen Says Donald Trump Will Be Indicted Before Summer's End

Disbarred lawyer Michael Cohen believes that the myriad of legal troubles facing Donald Trump will lead to his indictment before the end of the summer.

Cohen made the comments during an interview with New York Daily News.

"Now that you see the New York District Attorney and the Attorney General's offices working in concert, I do believe that indictments will be issued shortly, and definitely before summer's end."

Trump is currently the focus of two investigations: one headed by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr., and the other by New York Attorney General Letitia James.