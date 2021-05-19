Trending Stories
News

Hard On Cash: Can You Really Donate A Testicle And Walk Away With $35,000?

Celebrities

Kelly Ripa Discusses Sleep Divorce In Bedtime Pajamas

Celebrities

The Rise Of Sommer Ray: From Bikinis To Instagram Empire

US Politics

Barack Obama Slammed 'Corrupt Motherf*cker' Donald Trump As 'Racist, Sexist Pig,' Book Claims

Anime & Manga

'One Piece' Chapter 1014 Spoilers, Release Date: Eiichiro Oda Taking A One-Week Break

Celebrities

Britney Spears Clocks 1 Million Views With 'Little' Easter Outfit

Michael Cohen Says Donald Trump Will Be Indicted Before Summer's End

Michael Cohen stares off camera.
Gettyimages | Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
US Politics
Tyler MacDonald

Disbarred lawyer Michael Cohen believes that the myriad of legal troubles facing Donald Trump will lead to his indictment before the end of the summer.

Cohen made the comments during an interview with New York Daily News.

"Now that you see the New York District Attorney and the Attorney General's offices working in concert, I do believe that indictments will be issued shortly, and definitely before summer's end."

Trump is currently the focus of two investigations: one headed by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr., and the other by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Trump Has Denied Wrongdoing

Despite reports of both probes closing in on him, Trump continues to deny any wrongdoing, Raw Story reported.

"The Attorney General of New York literally campaigned on prosecuting Donald Trump even before she knew anything about me. She said that if elected, she would use her office to look into 'every aspect' of my real estate dealings."

Trump also slammed the District Attorney's office and called Cohen a "lying, discredited low life," noting that he was sentenced to prison for three years.

Palm Beach Law Enforcement Is Allegedly Preparing For An Indictment

According to Politico, Palm Beach law enforcement officials are preparing for Trump to be indicted amid the escalating probes into his activities.

The publication said the possibility of extradition is one topic that is the focus of conversations on a potential indictment.

Notably, the outlet said some believe Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis could prevent Trump's extradition using a statute in Florida law that gives him the power to oppose the process.

According to Joe Abruzzo, the Circuit Court of Palm Beach County, DeSantis could stifle Trump's extradition.

Others Disagree With DeSantis' Alleged Power

Ron DeSantis speaks at an event.
Gettyimages | Joe Raedle

As reported by Business Insider, Palm Beach County's top prosecutor, Dave Aronberg, pushed back on suggestions that DeSantis could prevent Trump from being extradited from Florida to New York.

"He can try to delay it, he can send it to a committee and do research about it, but his role is really ministerial, and ultimately the state of New York can go to court and get an order to extradite the former president. But DeSantis could delay matters."

Aronberg also said that he has yet to have conversations with any of his New York counterparts about extraditing Trump

Cohen Suggested Trump Has Pocket Pardons

If Trump is indicted, Cohen previously suggested he might have a way out. 

As The Inquisitr reported, Cohen claimed that Trump likely issued himself, his family, and his close allies pocket pardons that can be used at any time in the future.

Cohen admitted that he is not in possession of evidence to prove such a scheme, but claimed the real state mogul would jump at any possibility to avoid prison.

"There's no way in the world that he's not going to take advantage of a get out of jail free card," he said.

Latest Headlines

Britney Spears Clocks 1 Million Views With 'Little' Easter Outfit

May 19, 2021

Kelly Ripa Discusses Sleep Divorce In Bedtime Pajamas

May 19, 2021

LeVar Burton's Daughter Mica Stuns With Modern Mermaid Cosplay

May 19, 2021

Michael Cohen Says Donald Trump Will Be Indicted Before Summer's End

May 19, 2021

The Rise Of Sommer Ray: From Bikinis To Instagram Empire

May 19, 2021

Barack Obama Slammed 'Corrupt Motherf*cker' Donald Trump As 'Racist, Sexist Pig,' Book Claims

May 19, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.