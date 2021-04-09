Trending Stories
Meghan Markle Is Being Blamed For Prince Philip's Death, Columnist Says

Meghan Markle smiles off camera.
Gettyimages | Chris Jackson
Celebrities
Tyler MacDonald

Prince Philip, the husband of United Kingdom monarch Queen Elizabeth, died on Friday at the age of 99.

In a piece for The Root published in the wake of Philip's passing, columnist Ishena Robinson argued that Meghan Markle is being blamed for the death of the Queen's husband.

"Because Meghan Markle, the favorite punching bag of the aforementioned British tabloid set and racists everywhere (including those on our side of the Atlantic) is, unsurprisingly but insanely, already being tied to this geriatric man’s death."

Fox News Host Brian Kilmeade Was the Center Of The Accusation

Ishena centered her accusation on Fox News host Brian Kilmeade and the comments he made on Philip's death.

“There are reports that he was enraged after the interview and the fall out from the interview with Oprah Winfrey,” he said, referring to the interview that Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, had with the talk show host.

“Here he is trying to recover, and then he gets hit with that.”

During the controversial interview, the pair suggested that racism is an issue in the royal family and claimed that there was concern over what color skin their baby would have.

Kilmeade Was Accused Of Racism

In her piece, Ishena argued that Kilmeade was focusing his ire on Markle because she is Black. She underlined the "vile accusations" he threw at Markle, including his claim that the pair's interview likely exacerbated Philip's stress. 

"Your grandfather’s in the hospital, you know he’s not doing well, is it really the time you have to put out this interview? And evidently it definitely added to his stress.”

The columnist also noted that the palace claimed that Philip died in a peaceful state.

Markle's Treatment Has Long Been Linked To Racism

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walking.
Gettyimages | WPA Pool

Many have argued that Markle's treatment by the royal family and the United Kingdom media is due to racism.

As The Inquisitr reported, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra said her treatment is "100 percent" due to racism.

Still, Markle has received support from various prominent figures, including Gayle King and Oprah.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the accusations of bigotry leveled by Markle toward the royal family have been highly divisive. Some, including Piers Morgan, resigned from ITV's Good Morning Britain after he slammed the Sussexes in the wake of their controversial Oprah interview.

Philip Has Faced Accusations Of Racism

Ishena contended that Philip's made numerous bigoted comments throughout his life and suggested that this fact undermines Kilmeade's argument. Notably, she suggested he would be unbothered by accusations of racism given that he has long faced them.

Still, the columnist acknowledged that some have argued that Philip's controversial comments were unfairly pegged as racist when they were closer to his "frank" and gaffe-prone nature.

In a piece after his death, The Washington Post notably spotlighted Philip's tendency to land himself in hot water due to his "quips" and "gaffes."

