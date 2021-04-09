Meghan Markle Is Being Blamed For Prince Philip's Death, Columnist Says

Prince Philip, the husband of United Kingdom monarch Queen Elizabeth, died on Friday at the age of 99.
In a piece for The Root published in the wake of Philip's passing, columnist Ishena Robinson argued that Meghan Markle is being blamed for the death of the Queen's husband.
"Because Meghan Markle, the favorite punching bag of the aforementioned British tabloid set and racists everywhere (including those on our side of the Atlantic) is, unsurprisingly but insanely, already being tied to this geriatric man’s death."