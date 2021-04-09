Meghan Markle Is Being Blamed For Prince Philip's Death, Columnist Says

Ishena centered her accusation on Fox News host Brian Kilmeade and the comments he made on Philip's death.

“There are reports that he was enraged after the interview and the fall out from the interview with Oprah Winfrey,” he said, referring to the interview that Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, had with the talk show host.

“Here he is trying to recover, and then he gets hit with that.”

During the controversial interview, the pair suggested that racism is an issue in the royal family and claimed that there was concern over what color skin their baby would have.