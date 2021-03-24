Mitch McConnell Says He Hasn't Been Invited To Joe Biden's White House

During an appearance on Fox News on Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell claimed that President Joe Biden has yet to invite him to the White House.
As reported by Raw Story, McConnell also said the pair have not been in contact since the head of state was sworn in.
"I haven't been invited to the White House so far this administration," he said.
"[They] are not interested in doing anything on a bipartisan basis in the political center. They'd be more than happy to pick off a few of our members and do what they would like to do."