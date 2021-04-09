Matt Gaetz Ridiculed For Public Venmo Transactions

Matt Gaetz is facing ridicule for leaving his Venmo activity public amid a sex trafficking investigation that is probing his activities.

The public account was outlined in a report from The Daily Beast, which alleges that Gaetz used Venmo to send accused sex trafficker Joel Greenberg $900. The funds reportedly then made their way to three young women.

The Justice Department is currently probing the extent of Gaetz's involvement in Greenberg's alleged cash-for-sex ring.

According to The Daily Beast, Greenberg’s attorney and prosecutors recently suggested he will strike a plea deal.