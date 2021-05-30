Matt Gaetz & Marjorie Taylor Greene Could Run For White House In 2024, Columnist Says

In a piece for Raw Story, columnist Jon Skolnik highlighted the possibility that Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene — both lightning rods for controversy — might make a bid for the White House in 2024.

The writer noted that Gaetz is currently on his "America First" speaking tour with Greene as they both face their respective controversies.

"One prospect that appears to be tormenting many liberals on Twitter is that their joint tour could lay the groundwork for potentially nightmarish joint campaign," he wrote.