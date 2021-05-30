Trending Stories
Celebrities

Bella Thorne All 'Peaches' In Chanel Bikini On A Yacht

Odd

Tragic Nine-Story Fall Leads To 'Rooftopping' Death Of Russian Teen Andrey Retrovsky

US Politics

Bill Maher Slams Liberals For Failing To Defend Israel

Celebrities

Larsa Pippen Suns Her Buns On Beachy 'Sunday Funday'

Movies

'The Conjuring 2': Watching It Can Haunt Your House Or Even Kill You

US Politics

Donald Trump Is Allegedly 'Going Berserk' Without The Presidency

Matt Gaetz & Marjorie Taylor Greene Could Run For White House In 2024, Columnist Says

Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorite Taylor Greene.
Gettyimages | Megan Varner
US Politics
Tyler MacDonald

In a piece for Raw Story, columnist Jon Skolnik highlighted the possibility that Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene — both lightning rods for controversy — might make a bid for the White House in 2024.

The writer noted that Gaetz is currently on his "America First" speaking tour with Greene as they both face their respective controversies.

"One prospect that appears to be tormenting many liberals on Twitter is that their joint tour could lay the groundwork for potentially nightmarish joint campaign," he wrote.

Gaetz Is Reportedly Eyeing A 2024 Run

According to The New York Post, Gaetz is eyeing a possible 2024 bid for president if Donald Trump doesn't run again.

"If Trump doesn’t run, I’m sure I could defeat whatever remains of Joe Biden by 2024," he texted the publication.

Gaetz's comment comes as he faces scrutiny for his possible links to a sex trafficking probe that led to charges against his former associate, Joel Greenberg.

The congressman denies any wrongdoing and has claimed he is the victim of an extortion plot. 

Gaetz Echoed Trump At A Recent Speaking Engagement

Matt Gaetz speaks at CPAC.
Gettyimages | Joe Raedle

As reported by Raw Story, Gaetz attended a recent speaking engagement in Arizona and echoed Trump when speaking of his political worldview.

"Thousands of miles away in the swamp of Washington, they kind of hope that this was all over, that our populist little revolt would run away and no longer be a part of our national identity."

Gaetz pointed to former President Ronald Reagan before slamming the current head of state, Joe Biden, who he suggested was asleep at the wheel as he guides the United States.

Gaetz & Greene Both Borrow From Trump

Both Gaetz and Greene operate in a way that is similar to Trump, NPR reported.

"For Gaetz and Greene, a part of being Trump Republicans is adopting Trump's rhetorical strategies," the outlet said.

"Much like Trump, they talked a lot about their perceived enemies. And also like Trump, they gave a sense that being more embattled only makes them more defiant."

NPR noted that Gaetz used one of his controversies, the sex trafficking probe, as a means of slamming the media — a tactic Trump often deployed.

Greene Faced Criticism For Her Holocaust Comments

Much like Gaetz, Greene is also mired in controversy. Most. recently, she compared coronavirus rules to the Holocaust.

As The Inquisitr reported, Greene's comparison pushed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to condemn the freshman congresswoman.

"Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling," he said.

McCarthy made his statement after 5 days of significant backlash for his inaction.

Elsewhere, GOP House Conference Chair Elise Stefanik and Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana also criticized Greene's comments.

Latest Headlines

Kelly Clarkson Explains Name Being Yelled During 'A Waxing'

May 30, 2021

Matt Gaetz & Marjorie Taylor Greene Could Run For White House In 2024, Columnist Says

May 30, 2021

Larsa Pippen Suns Her Buns On Beachy 'Sunday Funday'

May 30, 2021

How Jessica Simpson Lost 100 Pounds In Six Months

May 30, 2021

Kate Middleton Gets Her COVID Vaccine But Gets Praised For Something Else

May 30, 2021

Kyle Lowry Could Form Nuggets' Fearsome Foursome With Jokic, Murray & MPJ In Proposed Sign-And-Trade Deal

May 30, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.