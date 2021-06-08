Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Coronavirus Is A 'Bioweapon'

During an appearance on Real America's Voice, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told Steve Bannon that she is opposed to "gain-of-function" research and said she believed the coronavirus pandemic is a "bioweapon," Raw Story reported.
"That's a bioweapon. So we need to be very clear about what was the intent of COVID-19 and these viruses that they experiment with like some sort of Dr. Frankenstein experiment."
"I don't buy it because I don't believe in evolution," she added. "I don't believe in that type of so-called science. I don't believe in evolution. I believe in God."