Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Coronavirus Is A 'Bioweapon'

As reported by Business Insider, a group of Chinese virologists with ties to Bannon released a paper that claimed coronavirus is an "unrestricted bioweapon."

One of the paper's authors, Li-Meng Yan, previously claimed that the coronavirus was manmade and intentionally released by Chinese scientists, which led to a great deal of backlash.

As The Inquisitr reported, the paper accused China of engaging in a misinformation campaign that included fake studies published in well-regarded journals.

Yan claimed that the blowback she has faced is linked to China's purported misinformation campaign.