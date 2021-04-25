Lindsey Graham Slams Joe Biden As A 'Very Destabilizing' President

During an appearance on Fox News Sunday, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham took aim at President Joe Biden's leadership in the White House thus far, Breitbart reported.
"I think it’s been a very destabilizing president, and economically he’s throwing a wet blanket over the recovery, wanting to raise taxes in a large amount and regulate America basically out of business," Graham said to host Chris Wallace.
"So I’m not very impressed with the first hundred days. This is not what I thought I would get from Joe Biden.”