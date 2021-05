Attorney Lin Wood, who is a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, suggested on Sunday that President Joe Biden might be dead.

As reported by Raw Story, Wood said that "only God knows if Joe Biden is dead or alive" and claimed that "people you think are alive may be dead."

Wood, who is known for fueling controversy, made the strange comments at a South Carolina Bikers for Trump rally on Sunday. The appearance comes amid his campaign to head the state's Republican Party.