Kamala Harris Allegedly Keeps A Reporter 'Enemies List'

Kamala Harris smiles off camera.
Gettyimages | Mark Makela
US Politics
Tyler MacDonald

A Monday piece from The Atlantic claims that Vice President Kamala Harris keeps track of reporters she believes do not understand her.

“Harris herself tracks political players and reporters whom she thinks don’t fully understand her or appreciate her life experience,” the piece read.

Newsmax likened the revelation to an "enemies list" and underlined the claim that Harris and her team often dismiss reporters and perceive questions after an event as tantamount to "impish aggression."

Harris and President Joe Biden have faced criticism for refusing questions from reporters.

Harris Monitors Words Journalists Used To Describe Her

The Atlantic claims that Harris monitors the words that journalists use to describe her.

"She particularly doesn't like the word cautious, and aides look out for synonyms, too. Careful, guarded, and hesitant don't go over well."

The piece claimed that Harris has also let some people down with her apparent lack of television skills.

"At times, she comes off as so uninteresting that television producers have started to wonder whether spending thousands of dollars to send people on trips with her is worthwhile, given how little usable material they get out of it," the piece said.

Harris Is Sometimes Dismissive Of Tough Questions

Kamala Harris smiling at an event.
Gettyimages | Tasos Katopodis

According to Breitbart, opponents of Harris have noted that she often laughs in the face of tough questions.

Notably, former President Donald Trump highlighted the purported tendency.

"The only thing almost as bad [as Joe Biden] is Kamala with the laugh."

"Is there something wrong with her? She kept laughing. At very serious questions.” he later said.

Elsewhere, Republicans — such as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy — slammed Harris for laughing when pressed on the migrant crisis and whether she would be visiting the border.

Harris Has Been The Target Of Lies

As reported by Refinery29, Harris was the target of a false story that claimed officials were giving Harris' book to unaccompanied migrant children.

Laura Italiano, The New York Post journalist behind the story, resigned from the publication shortly after the piece went live and claimed that she was "ordered" to pen the piece, which turned out to be false.

"The Kamala Harris story — an incorrect story I was ordered to write and which I failed to push back hard enough against — was my breaking point."

Trump Also Has An Enemies List

Harris is not the only one who is reported to have an enemies list.

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump was allegedly creating a list of Republicans who betrayed him, as well as those he believed would likely do so.

The reports of the list came in the wake of leaked audio from Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who took aim at Trump for his cable television obsession and narcissism. 

Sasse previously criticized Trump and is one of the figures who was speculated to be on Trump's enemies list.

