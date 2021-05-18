Kamala Harris Allegedly Keeps A Reporter 'Enemies List'

A Monday piece from The Atlantic claims that Vice President Kamala Harris keeps track of reporters she believes do not understand her.

“Harris herself tracks political players and reporters whom she thinks don’t fully understand her or appreciate her life experience,” the piece read.

Newsmax likened the revelation to an "enemies list" and underlined the claim that Harris and her team often dismiss reporters and perceive questions after an event as tantamount to "impish aggression."

Harris and President Joe Biden have faced criticism for refusing questions from reporters.