Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Announces It's 'Showtime' In Showstopping Look

Basketball

Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Kristaps Porzingis To Heat For Goran Dragic, Andre Iguodala, Precious Achiuwa & Draft Pick

Basketball

Trail Blazers Considered As 'Most Likely Kristaps Porzingis Landing Spot' In 2021 Offseason

US Politics

Mike Lindell Says Donald Trump Will Have A 'New Inauguration'

Basketball

Crazy Blockbuster Trade Idea Would Send Stephen Curry To Sixers For Package Centered On Ben Simmons

Basketball

Warriors Could Acquire Ben Simmons For Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman & Jordan Poole In Proposed Blockbuster Trade

Kamala Harris Plans To Visit Border Before Donald Trump

Kamala Harris speaks at an event.
Gettyimages | Michael A. McCoy
US Politics
Tyler MacDonald

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the U.S.-Mexico border this week after news that former President Donald Trump plans to next Wednesday, Politico reported.

Harris will allegedly head to El Paso, Texas, on Friday along with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

As noted by Politico, Symone Sanders, Harris' senior adviser and chief spokesperson, confirmed the trip this week.

The planned visit comes after weeks of criticism and accusations that Harris gave up on addressing the border crisis, which President Joe Biden tasked her with leading.

Trump Announced His Trip Before Harris

As reported by Breitbart, Trump announced his visit to the border before Harris.

“The Biden Administration inherited from me the strongest, safest, and most secure border in U.S history and in mere weeks they turned it into the single worst border crisis in U.S history,” he said.

Trump claimed that Biden and Harris have allowed the border to be taken over by "cartels, criminals, and coyotes."

"Drug dealers, MS-13 gang members, human smugglers, sex traffickers, and the criminal elements of the world now have free reign."

Ted Cruz Slammed Harris' Announcement

The timing of Harris' announcement was ridiculed by Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who suggested it was a scramble to beat Trump to the region.

"Suddenly President Trump is going to the border and they realized, ‘Oh crap, we got to do something,’” Cruz said during an appearance on Fox News.

Trump also released a statement after news broke of Harris' plans and claimed that she would not have planned the trip if he and GOP Gov. Greg Abbott did not announce their visit to the area.

Republicans Called On Biden To Replace Harris

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden at an event.
Gettyimages | Pool

Republican lawmakers recently called on Biden to replace Harris in the role of addressing the border crisis amid criticism of her inaction.

As The Inquisitr reported, over 50 Republicans in the Hosue of Representatives signed a letter outlining their concerns over Harris' performance.

“Despite being in the midst of a border crisis this country has not seen in two decades, Vice President Harris has not yet shown adequate interest in observing this crisis first-hand," the letter read, noting that Harris has yet to visit the border.

Harris Emphasized Destabilization In Central America

Amid criticism of her lack of presence at the border, Harris and her team claimed that addressing the root causes of migration in Central America is the most important approach to the crisis.

"That was the central message during her first foreign trip, a two-day visit to Mexico and Guatemala earlier this month. While there, Harris met with local officials and implored migrants not to make the journey across Mexico into the United States," Politico noted.

Harris previously assured that she would visit the border at some point in the near future.

Latest Headlines

Kamala Harris Plans To Visit Border Before Donald Trump

June 23, 2021

Ashley Graham Is A Beauty In Blue For Latest Instagram Share

June 23, 2021

Mike Lindell Says Donald Trump Will Have A 'New Inauguration'

June 23, 2021

House Republicans To Join Donald Trump For Visit To Southern Border

June 23, 2021

Sixers Should Trade Ben Simmons To Timberwolves For D'Angelo Russell & Malik Beasley, Says Kendrick Perkins

June 23, 2021

Donald Trump Says He'll Be Back In '2024 Or Before' Amid Reinstatement Speculation 

June 23, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.