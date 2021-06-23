Kamala Harris Plans To Visit Border Before Donald Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the U.S.-Mexico border this week after news that former President Donald Trump plans to next Wednesday, Politico reported.

Harris will allegedly head to El Paso, Texas, on Friday along with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

As noted by Politico, Symone Sanders, Harris' senior adviser and chief spokesperson, confirmed the trip this week.

The planned visit comes after weeks of criticism and accusations that Harris gave up on addressing the border crisis, which President Joe Biden tasked her with leading.