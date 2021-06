As reported by The Daily Wire, Stelter's CNN show, Reliable Sources, has lost 72 percent of its viewers in 2021. The drop comes after the show reached its peak on January 10 of this year.

As noted by the outlet, the drop came after Stelter's conversation with White Hosue Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Stelter was widely criticized for being deferential to Psaki.

“How about Brian Stelter talking to the press secretary, ‘What are we doing wrong? What are we doing wrong?’ Like, hey motherf*cker, you’re supposed to be a journalist,” Rogan said of the encounter.