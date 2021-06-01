Trending Stories
Joe Biden Is Viewed As A 'Weaker' Military Leader By Plurality Of Voters, Poll Says

Joe Biden speaks in front of an American flag.
Gettyimages | Pool
US Politics
Tyler MacDonald

A new survey from Rasmussen Reports found that a plurality of voters polled believe that President Joe Biden is a "weaker" military commander than his predecessors, Breitbart reported.

According to the poll, 43 percent of respondents believe Biden is "weaker" than most recent presidents, while 32 percent think he is "stronger."

Elsewhere, the survey found that Democrats are significantly more likely than Republicans to view Biden as a "stronger" military commander.

The survey was taken from May 27 to May 30 and polled 1,000 likely United States voters.

Most Respondents Believe Biden Has Been Less Aggressive With America's Interests

The survey also polled respondents on whether they believe Biden has been more or less aggressive than his predecessors in his promotion of America's best interests via his diplomacy with other world leaders.

"A majority, 54 percent, said 'less aggressive,' compared to 24 percent who said 'more aggressive' and 16 percent who said 'about the same,'" Breitbart reported.

Again, there was a difference in responses across party lines.

"Over three-quarters of Republicans, 78 percent, said 'less aggressive.' Fifty-four percent of independents and 31 percent of Democrats agreed."

Biden's Foreign Policy Has Faced Scrutiny

Joe Biden speaks at an event.
Gettyimages | Drew Angerer

In an op-ed for The Hill, columnist Douglas Schoen claimed that Biden's follow-through on foreign policy assertions is "weak."

According to the writer, Biden's rhetoric against countries like Russia and China sounds "strong," but has not been sufficiently backed up by adequate action.

Schoen argued that the United States under Biden's leadership does not have an "effective" or "coherent" foreign policy strategy.

The writer underlined that both China and Russia — unlike the United States — have effective strategies that they have been adhering to for a significant amount of time.

Ted Cruz Slammed Biden's Approach To The Military

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz recently took aim at Biden for his alleged plan to weaken and emasculate the military.

"Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea," Cruz tweeted.

The lawmaker's remark was a response to a series of recruitment videos for the U.S. Army that focused on promoting diversity among its ranks.

As reported by The Independent, Gen. Lloyd Austin, Biden's secretary of defense, slammed Cruz for his comments and praised the U.S. military's recruitment process.

"As long as you're fit and you can qualify, there's a place for you on this team," he said.

Biden Commemorated Fallen Soldiers For Memorial Day

As reported by Lexington Herald-Leader, Biden commemorated fallen United States soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery for Memorial Day on Monday.

The head of state laid a wreath at the burial ground at Virginia cemetery's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

"His face tight with emotion, Biden walked up to the wreath, cupping it in his hands in silent reflection and then making the sign of the cross," Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

"Later, he called on Americans to commemorate their fallen heroes by remembering their fight for the nation's ideals."

