Joe Biden Is Viewed As A 'Weaker' Military Leader By Plurality Of Voters, Poll Says

A new survey from Rasmussen Reports found that a plurality of voters polled believe that President Joe Biden is a "weaker" military commander than his predecessors, Breitbart reported.

According to the poll, 43 percent of respondents believe Biden is "weaker" than most recent presidents, while 32 percent think he is "stronger."

Elsewhere, the survey found that Democrats are significantly more likely than Republicans to view Biden as a "stronger" military commander.

The survey was taken from May 27 to May 30 and polled 1,000 likely United States voters.