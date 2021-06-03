Joe Biden's Tulsa Speech Compared To Jussie Smollett Hoax

During an appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Wednesday, Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper took aim at President Joe Biden's speech to commemorate the Tulsa race massacre, The Daily Caller reported.

"You know, this is really, really sad what the president is doing. This is perhaps one of the worst race hoaxes since the Jussie Smollett charge,” he said.

Smollett previously claimed to be a victim of a hate crime in Chicago that was believed to be a hoax. The Empire actor is currently facing charges related to the incident.